WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida manatee deaths on the rise, boat strikes a leading cause

WUFT | By Jackson McGuire
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:47 AM EDT

Florida manatee deaths are on the rise in 2025, with more than 400 recorded so far this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

One of the leading causes of death in adult manatees is watercraft strikes — not from propellers, but from the impact itself. So far this year, 50 manatees have died due to collisions with boats.

Patrick Rose, executive director of the Save the Manatee Club, said boaters need to stay alert, especially in shallow waters.

“Even at slower speeds, they should be on the lookout for manatees, especially around seagrass areas,” Rose said. “Try to operate in the deeper channels and watch out for them.”

Citrus County ranks third in the state for manatee deaths this year, making it one of the most affected regions in Florida.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Jackson McGuire
Jackson is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Jackson McGuire

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required