Florida manatee deaths on the rise, boat strikes a leading cause

Florida manatee deaths are on the rise in 2025, with more than 400 recorded so far this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

One of the leading causes of death in adult manatees is watercraft strikes — not from propellers, but from the impact itself. So far this year, 50 manatees have died due to collisions with boats.

Patrick Rose, executive director of the Save the Manatee Club, said boaters need to stay alert, especially in shallow waters.

“Even at slower speeds, they should be on the lookout for manatees, especially around seagrass areas,” Rose said. “Try to operate in the deeper channels and watch out for them.”

Citrus County ranks third in the state for manatee deaths this year, making it one of the most affected regions in Florida.