Bradford County to get new pedestrian trails

Residents of Bradford County can expect new pedestrian walking and biking trails. They’re part of the Florida Greenways and Trails System. Bidding for the trails is expected to begin Wednesday.

There will be three trails in total, just West of Lake Sampson. They’ll connect Union County and Bradford County. The three projects will be a total of over 9 miles, and include two pedestrian bridges over New River and US 301.

The segments are part of the Florida National Scenic Trail which spans over 1,500 miles throughout Florida. The project is being funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT says the first trail should be completed next November and the other two by June of 2027.