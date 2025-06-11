WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bradford County to get new pedestrian trails

WUFT | By Jackson McGuire
Published June 11, 2025 at 8:02 AM EDT

Residents of Bradford County can expect new pedestrian walking and biking trails. They’re part of the Florida Greenways and Trails System. Bidding for the trails is expected to begin Wednesday.

There will be three trails in total, just West of Lake Sampson. They’ll connect Union County and Bradford County. The three projects will be a total of over 9 miles, and include two pedestrian bridges over New River and US 301.

The segments are part of the Florida National Scenic Trail which spans over 1,500 miles throughout Florida. The project is being funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT says the first trail should be completed next November and the other two by June of 2027.
Tags
Heard It On WUFT-FM Bradford CountyUnion County
Jackson McGuire
Jackson is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Jackson McGuire