UF president search to begin again after Ono vote fails

WUFT | By Ciara Carle
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:43 PM EDT

The decision about Santa Ono's suitability to lead the University of Florida was not made lightly.

The Florida Board of Governors on Tuesday went back and forth debating Ono's fitness to lead the university, talking over one another in a crowded room at the University of Central Florida.

Even an impassioned speech from Mori Hosseini, chairman of the board of trustees at UF, could not sway the majority of the board.

"Give this man a chance," he said, "like America did to President Reagan."

Board of Governors chair Brian Lamb seemed shocked by the vote.

"All right, the motion fails," he said after the 10-7 voice vote concluded. "First time that's really happened, so let me just react to that."

It appears the university will now have to start the search for a new president all over again.
Ciara Carle
Ciara is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
