Gators men's basketball welcomed back to campus after national title win
A young fan mounts his father’s shoulders to better view the Gator Cheerleaders, Dazzlers and Marching Band perform on stage. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
Fans deck out in their best Gator gear to welcome back the Florida Gators men’s basketball team from their NCAA national championship. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
Like many of his teammates, Reuben Chinyelu raises the NCAA national championship trophy in the air for the crowd to see. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
The Gator cheerleaders entertained the audience for nearly two hours because of the plane delays experienced by the Florida Gators men’s basketball team. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
(Pictured from left to right) Florida Gators' Mic Man Andrew Hingson, Alberta and Albert hype the crowd with dance moves and audience interactive games. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
Graduating players (from left to right) Alijah Martin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard absorb the atmosphere of coming home after winning the NCAA national championship. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
Walter Clayton Jr. hugs the NCAA national championship trophy as the crowd cheers his name. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
After arriving from San Antonio, TX, the Florida Gators men's basketball team presents their NCAA national championship trophy to University of Florida fans, with Will Richard, the highest scorer from the championship game, raising the trophy. Pictured from left to right: Isaiah Brown, Alijah Martin, Walter Clayton Jr., Reuben Chinyelu, Will Richard, Cooper Josefsberg, Alex Condon and Micah Handlogten. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
Fans line up at the barricade to get their merchandise signed by the Florida Gators men’s basketball team. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)
Celebrations continued today at the University of Florida after the men's basketball team defeated Houston last night in the NCAA championship game.The team was welcomed back to campus Tuesday afternoon.