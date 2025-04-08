Gators men's basketball welcomed back to campus after national title win

9 of 10 — IMG_8075.jpg

After arriving from San Antonio, TX, the Florida Gators men's basketball team presents their NCAA national championship trophy to University of Florida fans, with Will Richard, the highest scorer from the championship game, raising the trophy. Pictured from left to right: Isaiah Brown, Alijah Martin, Walter Clayton Jr., Reuben Chinyelu, Will Richard, Cooper Josefsberg, Alex Condon and Micah Handlogten. (Nicole Borman/WUFT News)