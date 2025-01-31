Florida Springs Council director explains the problem with a rule designed to protect the springs

Natural springs are a crucial part of Florida’s landscape.

The “Springs Harm Rule,” which the Florida Department of Exnvironmental Protection first proposed in 2016, was designed to stop withdrawals harmful to Florida’s springs.

But eight years later, no real steps have been taken to implement this rule.

WUFT’s Krista Jensen recently spoke with the head of the Florida Springs Council, Ryan Smart.

She began by asking him to help clarify what the rule actually is and does. Listen above.