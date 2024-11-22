Cold temperatures have returned, and with them Gainesville's Cold Night Shelter Program

Due to cold overnight temperatures, Gainesville has started its Cold Night Shelter Program.

Grace Marketplace and St. Francis House are opening their doors at night to anyone in need from Thursday through Monday.

The program provides temporary shelter for individuals or families during cold nights. Upon arrival, guests can expect a bed and a warm meal.

St. Francis House has 60 beds and, according to data from the city of Gainesville, helps about 130 people per year.

City of Gainesville Public Information Officer Rosanna Passaniti said the program is a valuable resource for the community.

"This is part of the city’s initiative to end chronic homelessness and reduce transitional homelessness in our community," she said. "Because Florida has a very temperate climate, we want people to be able to find and seek shelter."

The city sets aside $25,000 annually for the program. Housing will remain open through Monday — and on other nights through March 31 — as long as temperatures stay below 45 degrees.