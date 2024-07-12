City RTS system shows off new hybrid bus

The Gainesville Regional Transit System on Friday gave an inside look one of the additional hybrid buses that the city is going to soon debut.

The 15 to 20 new hybrid buses are funded through a $22 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

Just over $4 million is also going toward solar power for the buses.

The addition of a solar powered station is estimated to save the city about $400,000 a year in utility costs.

The installation is expected to benefit employees, utilities and reduce emissions.

The city's older diesel-powered buses will go out of service and eventually be sold to smaller cities.

That revenue will then go back to the Federal Transit Administration.

These new buses are scheduled to start service in 2026.