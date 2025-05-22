OIG inspection finds expired medical equipment, unsecured medications at Gainesville VA

In a report published on Tuesday, the VA Office of Inspector General issued seven recommendations for improvement of the Gainesville Veterans Health System.

Their recommendations stem from issues found during a routine inspection , including improperly stored oxygen tanks, unclean food storage areas, medical equipment that was expired or overdue for maintenance and unsecured medications. These cyclical inspections are done approximately every three years at every VA location.

Julie Kroviak, Acting Assistant Inspector General for the Office of Healthcare Inspections, said five of the seven recommendations were repeated from a previous evaluation by the Joint Commission in 2022.

“ The facility didn't say these findings were causing patient harm. But these are risks. They're lower risk because they can be addressed almost in the moment, which is nice for these recommendations. But they call attention to the fact, ‘Hey, these had been identified before, so what is bigger going on?’” she said.

“ Our true test is getting data back that suggests not only did you fix it on this day, but you've sustained that fix in the long run.”

The findings follow a previous OIG report of the incorrect use of the Baker Act on a veteran at the Malcom Randall VA Hospital in Gainesville. Of the 12 recommendations made in that report, three are still unresolved .

Kroviak said there is no set deadline for compliance with the OIG’s recommendations.

“Recommendations that remain open for over one year are reported in our Semiannual Report to Congress,” she said in an email. “Regardless of our notification to Congress, our recommendation follow-up process continues meaning VA continues to submit data reporting their progress towards meeting requirements for closure.”

Kroviak also said the Gainesville VA has been “very cooperative” in the OIG’s follow up process.

In the most recent report, VA leadership agreed with all of the findings. An internal email from Wende Dotter, Executive Director for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, was included in the report.

“I appreciate the Office of Inspector General’s recommendations and look forward to closing them in a timely manner,” Dotter said in the email. “We are committed to ensuring the highest quality, efficient and compassionate care to those we are honored and privileged to serve. Our mission in the VA reminds us all how important it is to strengthen our efforts in continuous improvement.”

Representatives from the VA declined WUFT’s request for an interview.