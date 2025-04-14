Health fair in Waldo brings community together with wellness and fun

Laughter and the sounds of children playing echoed through the small town of Waldo on Saturday as families gathered for their third annual community health fair, which was filled with fun, food and free health screenings.

The event, designed to promote health awareness and offer resources to local residents, was held outdoors under sunny skies and a cool breeze. While the fair featured several booths focused on wellness and medical checkups, the day was clearly aimed at bringing joy to children and families.

“I love it,” said Lisa Hill, 60, a Waldo resident. “I love the community, and the different activities they bring here to the community.”

Children raced from station to station with uncontainable excitement, getting as many free items as possible. A bounce house, fishing game and colorful Easter egg hunt kept them busy throughout the day.

The fair also included a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs for guests, adding to the family-friendly atmosphere that turned the event into a celebration of health and community.

Hill was among those who took advantage of the free health screenings available at the fair. “You can come and get your blood pressure checked, like I just had my A1C checked,” she said, referring to a common blood test used to diagnose and monitor diabetes.

UF Health employee Alexander Matisco getting his A1C checked at the health fair. An A1C test measures blood sugar levels and helps to diagnose and manage diabetes. (Richard Bennett/WUFT News)

The health fair was hosted by a group of local volunteers, community organizations, and healthcare providers working together to make preventative care more accessible to residents in the rural town.

Events like the Waldo health fair are vital for communities with limited resources, offering kids and adults access to health services and education they might not otherwise get.

For the kids, it can build early awareness about wellness in a fun and exciting way, while adults benefit from free screenings and practical advice. Most importantly, it strengthens community ties and reminds people they’re supported.

Sandra Scott, 66, one of the volunteers helping with the fair, said she was honored to be part of the effort.

“I came to help and give my service to the community,” Scott said, “and just participate in everything I can to help out.”

Organizers emphasized the importance of encouraging healthy habits and offering a relaxed environment for residents to learn more about managing their well-being. Stations provided educational materials, nutrition advice, and basic screenings for blood pressure and glucose levels. Volunteers guided attendees through each step, making it easy for everyone to participate.

Event organizer Olivea Williams participates in the health fair’s sack race with the kids. (Richard Bennett/WUFT News)

Though the focus was on health, the atmosphere remained festive. Speakers near the entrance played music, and families gathered at picnic tables to enjoy the food and chat with neighbors.

Residents echoed that sentiment throughout the day, expressing appreciation for the unity the fair fostered. For many, it was a welcome opportunity to reconnect with friends and neighbors casually and meaningfully.

For some attendees, the smiles and excitement of the children are what made the event so special. “What I love most about this event is seeing the children,” said Eva McNeal, 68, one of the event's onlookers. “Watching all of these children, it’s amazing.”