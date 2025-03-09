Black Family Wellness Expo highlights urgent need for breast cancer awareness

Shelia Taylor has always been proactive about her health.

Growing up, the 58-year-old’s mother encouraged her to prioritize her well-being and stay on top of her examinations. Taylor knew what signs to look for that would indicate something was abnormal, and she knew when to seek care.

Despite already being well-versed in her health, as she attended the Black Family Wellness Expo on Saturday, she found herself reminded of just how important community events like these are.

Mammograms After Sunday Service (MASS) partnered with the Gainesville chapter of Links, Inc. to host a 3D mammography screening event. The event, part of the Black Family Wellness Expo, aimed to promote breast cancer awareness and reduce late-stage diagnoses in underserved African American and other minority communities.

Taylor already knew most of what was discussed, but she said bringing awareness to these health disparities is a beneficial asset worthy of attention. She sat and listened as guest speakers shared insight on breast cancer and other diseases alike and how they have not only historically affected these communities, but also how they will continue to affect these communities.

Sheila Taylor, 58, said bringing awareness to health disparities is important. (Tanya Fedak/WUFT News)

Black women have a 5% lower breast cancer incidence than white women, according to the American Cancer Society,. However, Black women have a 38% higher mortality, which the organization largely attributes to a later diagnosis and a lower access to high-quality treatment.

MASS and Links, Inc. collaborated for three years to bring awareness to this disparity and to combat it. MASS is able — through partnerships like these — to provide uninsured women in Florida with access to free mammograms if they meet the criteria listed on the group’s website.

Pamela Burnett, the founder of both MASS and The Beautiful Gate Cancer Supportive and Resource Center, said the organization’s outreach largely centers on rural communities and areas that statistically prove to be underserved.

Over 20 years ago, Burnett was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, she’s not only a survivor, but also an active advocate for the deadly disease. She founded the organization and uses her platform to educate communities about the importance of breast health.

At the Black Family Wellness Expo, Burnett gave a presentation at 10:30 a.m. regarding signs of breast cancer, what makes people more susceptible and common myths about the disease. Burnett also shared with the audience her journey with breast cancer and how she was diagnosed when receiving her very first mammogram.

Although she was scared, she pretended she wasn’t. The facade she put on was one of the things that led her to struggle mentally. She thought the fears and emotions she was experiencing were unique to her, and her brain convinced her she was alone.

“I wouldn’t lie down, because I thought I wouldn’t wake up,” she said. “I wouldn’t go to sleep, because I thought if I slept, I wouldn’t wake.”

The rate of breast cancer deaths per 100,000 differs between racial and ethnic groups, affecting non-Hispanic Black women the most. (Chart: Tanya Fedak/WUFT News Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

She learned she wasn’t alone. Burnett sought therapy, and her therapist told her two words Burnett said she needed to hear: It’s normal. Now, she’s healed, both physically and mentally, and her mission is to help others achieve the same — to let them know, too, that what they’re feeling is normal.

Burnett has helped countless people seek resources and information regarding breast cancer. Through the Beautiful Gate Cancer Support and Resource Center alone, which Burnett founded, the non-profit has given over 150 breast health presentations, educated over 2,900 women and administered over 400 mammogram referrals, according to its website.

“I’m just in awe,” Burnett said. “I am. I’m in awe of what we are doing. It surprises me.”