HCA Florida North Florida Hospital offers breast milk donation program
Healthy women with extra breast milk can help medically fragile babies by donating to the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida.
Steps to donate:
- Call 407-248-5050 for a brief phone interview
- Complete a secure online health questionnaire
- Give permission for a health provider check
- Undergo a free blood screening
You can drop off frozen breast milk from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the North Florida Medical Arts Building, 6400 W Newberry Rd, Suite 107, in Gainesville.