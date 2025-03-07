WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
HCA Florida North Florida Hospital offers breast milk donation program

By WUFT News
Published March 7, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST

Healthy women with extra breast milk can help medically fragile babies by donating to the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida.

Steps to donate:

  • Call 407-248-5050 for a brief phone interview
  • Complete a secure online health questionnaire
  • Give permission for a health provider check
  • Undergo a free blood screening

You can drop off frozen breast milk from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the North Florida Medical Arts Building, 6400 W Newberry Rd, Suite 107, in Gainesville.
Health and Science
