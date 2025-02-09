Kendra Scott event with CDS aims to help transform young lives

Struggling with difficulties, a young girl faced many challenges that she decided to run away.

Kathryn Lancaster, a Kendra Scott customer, learned about what happened and with one of the girl’s parents, contacted CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services Inc. CDS suggested the Family Action counseling program would help them work through the situation.

“I really do believe it helped to save this young woman's life,” Lancaster said. “And it's just so important.”

At first, the parents did not believe this service would help, but after trusting the process, the family saw a difference in their daughter.

“She's no longer doing anything in the field of self-harm,” Lancaster said. “And she's much happier now and doing better in school. It's just wonderful.”

Lancaster wanted to give back to CDS after learning how it positively impacted the girl’s life. She was among the dozens who shopped at the Kendra Scott store in Gainesville on Saturday during an event in which the national jewelry chain partnered with north central Florida non-profit agency.

The event was part of the company’s Kendra Gives Back program. Between noon and 2 p.m., 20% of any purchase made at the Kendra Scott location in Butler Plaza was donated back to CDS.

Katelyn Montanez, the events manager at Kendra Scott, said working with non-profit organizations helps spread awareness to different demographic groups.

“We have a very versatile demographic that shops with us,” Montanez said. “We have our older clientele that love our big statement pieces. We also have our college girls. So it's just a great opportunity for them to see all those faces as well.”

Furthermore, CDS CEO Phil Kabler, believes this collaboration allowed people to have a nice time and learn more about the goals of the program. This is the second time CDS paired with Kendra Scott; they previously raised several hundred dollars during an event with the company.

CDS offers a girls common room area in its Interface Youth shelter. The boys side is set up the same way. (Brooke Park/WUFT News)

CDS has been around for nearly 55 years and helps 11 North Florida counties, with a goal to help families work through behavior management or any crisis they have at home.

“We help families where it's commonly called at-risk, but it's usually their children involved,” Kabler said. “Their truancy, runaway behavior, what they call ungovernable behavior, defiance in schools and homes, etc., true, and homeless and trafficked youth.”

There are four different programs: Interface Youth Program, Family Action Counseling, Preventions Services and SNAP Program which focus on helping different situations.

The Interface Youth Programs operate as shelters where children stay between 21 and 30 days and enter the program with confidentiality.

The newest 10,000-square foot shelter is located at 3456 NE 39th Ave.

CDS helps children, ages 10 through 17, work through social skills and better their life. This program allows for success, as there is a wide support group to help work through any situations.

Kira, 16, went to the shelter because she had behavioral problems at home. Her and other children’s full names are being withheld in this story to protect their privacy. The counselors helped her realize these problems stemmed from traumatic experiences in her childhood. Being treated by positive personalities allowed Kira to improve her lifestyle. She became interested in the military and once leaving the shelter, enlisted in the Navy.

The counselors at CDS use the Facilitating Activity & Communication Effectively (FACE) System to teach about behavioral management and make better life choices.

“We're always trying to teach them,” said Belinda Ross, a residential counselor. “To go back to the skills, talk through the problem and know that sometimes you won't get the answer you want… And so those social skills are really key in everything they do though.”

Another child had success at the interface shelter as he was able to implement the social techniques learned into his everyday life. Daniel, 11, had aggressive behaviors and poor academics before going to the shelter. With the help of the counselors, he was able to take direction, self-correct his behavior and improve his grades. At the end of his stay, Daniel was excelling in multiple classes and achieved the highest level of the program’s behavior system. He continued to receive counseling through the Family Action Program after his stay.