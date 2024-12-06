WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tampa man restores headstones to honor veterans

WUFT | By Charlize Ramos
Published December 6, 2024 at 4:06 AM EST

In Tampa, Andrew Lumish devotes his life to restoring weathered headstones, ensuring the stories of those who came before are not forgotten.

Angered by the neglect of gravesites, particularly of military veterans, Lumish said he began cleaning and repairing markers to honor the sacrifices made by men and women who served their country.

He was inspired by the memory of his late friend, a veteran who took his own life. Lumish channels his grief into preserving legacies.

"I do feel pride," he said. "But it's not necessarily for me. It's because I'm able to tell a story about their lives."

By bringing these stories back to life, Lumish said he offers respect to the dead and solace to the living.

His efforts recently touched Evelyn Wilson, who encountered Lumish tending to her family's headstone.

"He gives new meaning to the phrase, 'gone, but not forgotten,'" Wilson said.
Tags
Florida Good Tampa Bay
