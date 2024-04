Tree farmer Joshua Milliken, 38, spends his days trekking through miles of trees both on the job and off of it. As a Gainesville native and family man, he runs the 100-acre Sante Fe Tree Farm with his dad and two brothers in High Springs.

When he’s not nose-deep in tree pots, he said, he's out in nature searching for new photos to add to his collection at La Chua Art Company, an organization Milliken founded in 2016.