Young artists champion the environment in 'Saving My Alachua' art contest

In a vibrant display of creativity and environmental awareness, Alachua County’s Saving My Alachua Art Contest returns for its 2026 calendar edition. Now in its 11th year, the contest gives K-12 students a platform to express their dedication to both the arts and the conservation of Alachua County.

The contest was founded in 2014 by Eliana Bardi, the Senior Planner with the Environmental Protection Department, with the first calendar published in 2015. Bardi saw it as an opportunity to engage students in environmental issues through art while spreading awareness of the county’s conservation efforts.

“I was always drawn to creative outreach and hearing from students about their perspectives on conservation,” Bardi said. “The calendar became a great way to showcase their art and the services we offer.”

This year’s contest saw 639 entries from 29 schools, and will culminate in an awards ceremony held in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22. Winners will meet the Board of Alachua County Commissioners in a televised event, celebrating their artistic contributions to local conservation efforts.

Since its beginning, the contest has grown significantly. Erika Capin, the Administrative Assistant of the Environmental Protection Department, who now oversees the project, highlighted its increasing popularity.

“Last year, we received over 640 entries, our highest number yet,” she said.

This year also marks a major milestone: for the first time, high school entries are no longer grouped into a single category. Due to increased participation among older students, the contest now awards first, second, and third-place awards for each grade level from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“I think this is, at least in part, because so many students have been entering since elementary school,” Caplin said. “It’s become an annual event they look forward to. Expanding the categories allows us to recognize more students and encourage even greater participation.”

Parents and guardians of winners gather to celebrate their artwork in the 2024 'Saving My Alachua' art contest at the Alachua County administration building on April 23, 2024. Courtesy of Erika Capin, Administrative Assistant for the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department

The competition focuses on key environmental issues unique to Alachua County, including water conservation, stormwater pollution prevention, habitat protection and climate-related concerns. Winning entries are featured in the Saving My Alachua calendar, which serves as a year-round educational tool for the community.

“A lot of times, their artwork inspires a write-up in the calendar,” Bardi said. “We’re able to communicate and convey their sentiment.”

The contest’s judging process is rigorous and anonymous. Entries are displayed and assigned random numbers, instead of the student’s name, before being evaluated by more than 45 voters from the Environmental Protection Department and other county personnel. A smaller committee then selects the featured pieces for the calendar.

Beyond recognizing young talent, the contest also serves as a tool for environmental education.

“It’s a great way for kids to learn more about the natural world in their own community,” Capin said. “Many teachers have incorporated it into their lesson plans, which is wonderful to see.”

Over the years, students who first entered as young children have continued to participate.

“It’s rewarding to see students who started in kindergarten now graduating,” Capin said. “It shows the lasting impact the contest has had.”

The winning artwork will be displayed at the county administration building in April, but all 600-plus non-winning entries will be showcased at Laniakea Montessori School, open to the public from April 24-26.

“We loved the idea; it gives every student a chance to have their work displayed,” Capin said.

