Matheson Museum honors 200 years of Alachua County history

Alachua County turned 200 this year, and the Matheson History Museum is honoring that milestone with a new exhibition that looks back on the people, places, and progress that shaped the county’s history.

“The Alachua Phenomenon: Two Centuries in Florida’s Eden” opened on Wednesday and explores the county’s complex past through a mix of artifacts, photographs, and stories. The exhibition is part of Discover 200, a yearlong celebration marking the bicentennial of Alachua County’s founding in 1824.

“Our curator decided, instead of doing it as a timeline, to break it up thematically by different aspects that influenced the growth of our county and made it unique,” said Salvatore Cumella, executive director of the Matheson History Museum. “It looks really nice, and we’re really happy to be celebrating this as part of the Discover 200 yearlong celebration.”

A visitor to the Matheson History Museum's “The Alachua Phenomenon” exhibition enjoys refreshments next to a bronze lion sculpture once stationed at the Alachua County Courthouse in 1885. (Preston Allen/WUFT News)

The opening night reception featured live music by the Patchwork Trio and refreshments from Sweetwater Branch Inn, as guests filled the museum’s galleries to explore a history that felt both local and personal. The exhibition is arranged around themes such as agriculture, education, environment, industry, and community.

Javier Espinosa, who moved to Gainesville from Colombia 18 years ago, said he was struck by the familiarity of the images and stories on display. “It’s crazy to see buildings I know, like the old Grand Hotel. I think it’s great that they’ve collected all these pieces to celebrate 200 years of Alachua County.”

Scott Whitaker, another attendee, said the exhibit offers more than history — it offers perspective.

The Patchwork Trio performs live folk music at the opening night celebration of the Matheson History Museum's exhibition “The Alachua Phenomenon: Two Centuries in Florida’s Eden” on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Preston Allen/WUFT News)

“I think it's great for the community,” he said. “The whole history is really well represented, and it looks amazing.”

Several guests noted that the Matheson plays a unique role in Gainesville, serving as a cultural space focused specifically on county history — distinct from the influence of the University of Florida.

Elise LeCompte, the registrar at the Florida Museum of Natural History, attended the opening to support students in her UF Museum Studies course who worked on the exhibition. “Every time I visit an exhibit like this, I learn something new,” LeCompte said. “I think it was really well done.”

“The Alachua Phenomenon” will be on view throughout 2025 at the Matheson History Museum, located at 513 E. University Ave. in Gainesville.