Photo gallery: Villain Arts Tattoo Festival brings color to Jacksonville

WUFT | By Madilyn Gemme
Published February 2, 2025 at 4:08 AM EST
Amy Green gets a new tattoo from her friend and owner of Mads Ink, Madelynn Shively, during the Villain Arts Tattoo Festival in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Shively said the event is, "a great way to see different personalities and cultures that you might not be exposed to on a day-to-day basis." (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
1 of 14  — 01 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 03.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
The owner of Tattoos by Newz, Ryan Scarpino, prints a new design on a customer during the Villain Arts Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Scarpino, who drove from Canada for the Jacksonville festival, said the event gives people the chance to see different types of artistic styles. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
2 of 14  — 02 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 04.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Attendees of the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival swiftly move past booths and tattoo artists on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
3 of 14  — 03 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 12.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Lulu Almaras, owner of Tattoos by Lulu, studies his rough sketch of a client's tattoo during the Villain Arts Tattoo Festival in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
4 of 14  — 04 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 02.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Raliyah Jackson, Lauren Spivey and Shakarri Mack check out a display by New Orleans Tooth Gems & Grillz during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
5 of 14  — 05 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 05.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Tattoo artist Tone Chingon inks a design on Logan Caho during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. "The energy is right. The people are cool as s---. It doesn't really get better than that," Caho said. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
6 of 14  — 06 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 07.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Tattoo artist Shannon Michael wraps a fresh design during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
7 of 14  — 07 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 10.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Performer James Mattman assists Jennifer Rogers in a stunt during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
8 of 14  — 08 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 08.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Dallas Corsmeier observes his tattoo booth during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Corsmeier said while he enjoys entering competitions hosted at the event, it's the people that drew him back. "I'm not here to make a buck, but more to compete," he said. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
9 of 14  — 09 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 06.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Ben Smith gets new tattoos inked on his arms by artist Chris Bonnici during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Smith decided on a double tattoo: Chucky the Doll on one arm and his bride on the other. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
10 of 14  — 10 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 14.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Al Fliction, owner of the Inkmaster booth, converses with customers during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
11 of 14  — 11 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 09.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
AnotherÕs leg is reflected in a mirror as Bridgette McMair tries to relax while getting a tattoo during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
12 of 14  — 12 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 13.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Mustafa Corbaci gives a tattoo to an attendee during the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
13 of 14  — 13 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 01.JPG
Madilyn Gemme
Sara Mincher enjoys the Villain Arts Jacksonville Tattoo Festival with 5-month-old Gabriella Romero on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
14 of 14  — 14 020125 Tattoo Art Festival MG 11.JPG
Madilyn Gemme

Colorful ink, creative prints and courageous customers filled the Prime Osborn Convention Center during the Villain Arts 2nd Annual Tattoo Festival in Jacksonville, Fla. Besides local attendees, others from Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine and even Canada embraced the chance at a new tattoo.

Tattoo artist Madelynn Shively, of Gainesville, said the festival is a great way to see different personalities and cultures that one might not be exposed to on a day-to-day basis.

“It decreases stigma against tattoos as they become more popular,” Shively said. “It makes you realize that people who do tattoos aren’t mean or scary or weirdos.”

The convention continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water St, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Arts and Entertainment
Madilyn Gemme
Madilyn is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Madilyn Gemme