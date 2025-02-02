Photo gallery: Villain Arts Tattoo Festival brings color to Jacksonville
Colorful ink, creative prints and courageous customers filled the Prime Osborn Convention Center during the Villain Arts 2nd Annual Tattoo Festival in Jacksonville, Fla. Besides local attendees, others from Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine and even Canada embraced the chance at a new tattoo.
Tattoo artist Madelynn Shively, of Gainesville, said the festival is a great way to see different personalities and cultures that one might not be exposed to on a day-to-day basis.
“It decreases stigma against tattoos as they become more popular,” Shively said. “It makes you realize that people who do tattoos aren’t mean or scary or weirdos.”
The convention continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water St, in Jacksonville, Fla.