Photo gallery: Hoggetowne Medieval Faire held downtown for second year

WUFT | By Kat Tran
Published January 26, 2025 at 8:16 AM EST
Stig Rig, Sheila Bobay and their dog Bruno enjoy the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Stig Rig, Sheila Bobay and their dog Bruno enjoy the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Jim Greene performs as the Rat Catcher during the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Jim Greene performs as the Rat Catcher during the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Martika Daniels performs during her show, Martika's Death Defying Adventures, at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Martika Daniels performs during her show, Martika's Death Defying Adventures, at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Festival attendees cheer on Martika Daniels during her show, Martika's Death Defying Adventures, at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Festival attendees cheer on Martika Daniels during her show, Martika's Death Defying Adventures, at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Shelly KikoVitch showcases her scented crystal balls at her store, The Amethyst Cauldron Witch Crafts, at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Shelly KikoVitch showcases her scented crystal balls at her store, The Amethyst Cauldron Witch Crafts, at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Hannah H. dances around on a ribbon at the maypole during the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Hannah H. dances around on a ribbon at the maypole during the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Gabriel Leon balances on a slack line during the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Gabriel Leon balances on a slack line during the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Archie Schroeder browses a collection of furry puppets at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Archie Schroeder browses a collection of furry puppets at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Liam Taylor picks a snow cone flavor after running in a giant hamster wheel to make a snow cone at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Liam Taylor picks a snow cone flavor after running in a giant hamster wheel to make a snow cone at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Diane Delage speaks to a festival attendee in a hobby horse costume at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Diane Delage speaks to a festival attendee in a hobby horse costume at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Nathan W. Hannah H. holds a ribbon at the Maypole dance during the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Nathan W. Hannah H. holds a ribbon at the Maypole dance during the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A festival attendee overlooks the event on the Royal Gate sculpture at the annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A festival attendee overlooks the event on the Royal Gate sculpture at the annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
The Best family pose for a picture at the annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
The Best family pose for a picture at the annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire took place on Saturday and Sunday at Depot Park for the second consecutive year.
