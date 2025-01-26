Photo gallery: Hoggetowne Medieval Faire held downtown for second year

5 of 13 — 012525 Hoggetowne Medieval Faire KT 07

Shelly KikoVitch showcases her scented crystal balls at her store, The Amethyst Cauldron Witch Crafts, at the 38th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)

Kat Tran