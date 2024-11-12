‘Funk to function’: Gainesville artist creates using found objects while fighting through physical pain

Past closing time, Celino Dimitroff sat on the floor of his art supply store assembling the kind of piece he’s become known for in Gainesville: a light sculpture from junk.

SoMa Art Media Hub on South Main Street doubles as Dimitroff’s studio and houses hundreds of items he found in dumpster dives and on roadsides, all next to primly packaged art materials.

Once inspiration strikes, he fashions the recycled objects into eclectic lamps. In one piece, he fused patio chair legs, the body of an acoustic guitar and a sink faucet onto a standing lamp; in another, he put a Christmas bulb in a pencil cup holder before putting both atop a vintage vacuum cleaner.

His work, which also includes regular and light-up paintings, appears in local showings. Some are adorning the walls of the nearby Bingo Deli and Pub for a solo display through Nov. 30.

An artist for nearly four decades, Dimitroff, 66, said he has made more than 3,500 lamps, all from found materials. For the past 18 years, though, he’s done so despite constant pain.

“My hands hurt all the time,” Dimitroff said, “but I’m not going to stop creating.”

A mix of arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome and neurological damage sends what feels like “thousands of needles” shooting down his palms – like “your hand is freezing, but it’s burning at the same time,” Dimitroff said.

Sculpture artist Celino Dimitroff displays his lamp "Planetary Diffusion" at his art supply store and studio SoMa Art Media Hub in Gainesville. Dimitroff fashioned the piece in September from a solar system toy, a fire extinguisher cap and punched metal. (Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira/WUFT News)

What once took a few hours to make now takes several days. His fingers struggle to pick up small screws. Sometimes, he can barely close his hands. Each morning, to loosen his knuckles, he said, he runs hot water over them until he can’t bear the sensation anymore.

The damage to Dimitroff’s hands comes from decades of manual labor. For 35 years, he scraped and painted Victorian houses in Duckpond, a Gainesville historic district. His 10-hour workdays involved using a caulk gun, a three-and-a-half-inch paint brush and roller over and over.

Afterward, he’d retreat to his studio, a garage at the time, and stay awake until 2 a.m. making lamps, a passion that preceded his career as a house painter by several years.

Dimitroff assembled his first lamp in 1986, a few months after his son, Nicholas, was born. The father had previously dabbled in sculpture-making, fixing together tiny trinkets, he said.

Born in France, he spent his adolescence as a military brat in Europe, ambling through the Louvre and the Rijksmuseum, before joining the Army at 16. He never went to school for art. (Except, that is, in first grade: “I ate most of it. It was macaroni art.”)

“I knew I was creative,” said Dimitroff, who moved to Gainesville in 1979. “I never thought of myself as an artist.”

His son weighed one and a half pounds at birth, and Dimitroff spent hours indoors helping to look after him. Sculpting became a way to pass the time. He gifted his first lamp – an old TV screen adorned with Christmas lights and a framed map of the East Coast – to a friend. The inspiration: The friend worked for a TV station and traveled each Christmas from Florida to Connecticut to visit his parents.

Dimitroff met Dave Peck on a day in the hospital room when Dimitroff was waiting to see if his infant would survive. Peck, 62, a fellow artist, became not only one of Dimitroff’s closest friends and the baby’s godfather, but also a witness to his artistic development.

“The classic light bulb idea went off,” Peck said, “and he put it to literal use.”

Celino Dimitroff and his decades-long friend Dave Peck share a moment at Dimitroff's art opening at Bingo Deli & Pub in Gainesville. "The classic light bulb idea went off," Peck said of Dimitroff's early artwork, "and he put it to literal use." (Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira/WUFT News)

Dimitroff dubs his artistic ethos “funk to function.” He said he’s amused by the thought of archaeologists finding his lamps a century from now and thinking, “Oh my god, these people really used every resource they could to make things.”

He opened SoMa in 2015, after a group of friends loaned him the funds. “We’re trying to help you get away from scraping these buildings for the rest of your life,” he said they told him.

SoMa primarily caters to University of Florida architecture students, whom he credits with keeping the store afloat. Aiming to keep his prices as cheap as possible, he said, “I never wanted to be the person between someone creating and not creating.”

Dimitroff said he eats when he sells his art, and yet his art isn’t just his sole source of income – it’s his main source of community.

When Sherin Smallwood attended her first of Dimitroff’s showings in 2021, she met his artwork more thoroughly than she met him, she said. It made enough of an impression that the retired virologist arranged to meet with the artist, initiating a lasting friendship.

Smallwood, 69, keeps a small collection of Dimitroff’s sculptures and paintings on her farm in Alachua City. Among her favorites are his bug lights, lamps fashioned to resemble small critters.

“There’s a happiness in his art, and maybe that translates into a kindness,” Smallwood said.

Each winter, Dimitroff donates coats and blankets to people in desperate need of housing, including several of whom spend their nights on streets within blocks of his store. If one of them approaches him with an interest in painting, Dimitroff offers them canvases and old paint.

“I’m not going to charge you any money for it,” Dimitroff said he tells them. “Man, be creative.”

By the time SoMa opened, Dave Melosh, 44, co-owner of Heartwood Soundstage, had seen Dimitroff’s lamps around town for years, Melosh said. They became business neighbors and eventually friends.

Days before Hurricane Milton hit Florida, Dimitroff asked Melosh for a ride to a local Walmart. Melosh assumed he needed storm-related supplies. Instead, Dimitroff emerged from the superstore with a pack of cigarettes and 15 canvases, readying himself for his next art project.

“I don’t really think he has a choice when it comes to creating,” Melosh said.

Whenever Melosh is going through a tough time, he visits SoMa to see Dimitroff, sometimes as often as every other day. “I migrate there, because I know he’ll listen,” Melosh said.

“That’s why he’s beloved by so many people,” Melosh added. “It’s not just that he’s a great artist or that he has a great art shop. He’s a genuinely authentic, wonderful human.”