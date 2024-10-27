Photo gallery: 2024 Micanopy Fall Festival
1 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 01.JPG
Festival goers gather for a selfie at the 49th annual Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
2 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 02.JPG
Festival goers share an ice cream cone at the 49th annual Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
3 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 03.JPG
Grassroots Nursery owner Bill Copenhaven bags up a plant for a customer to take home during the Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
4 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 04.JPG
A mother and son check out Dapper DuckÕs soaps during the 49th annual Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
5 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 05.JPG
An old yellow labrador retriever Hank gets carted around the Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Hank is estimated to be between 12 and 14 years old and has trouble walking. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
6 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 06.JPG
Festival goers walk and shop at the 49th annual Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
7 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 07.JPG
Grassroots Nursery owner Bill Copenhaven bags up a plant for a customer to take home during the Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
8 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 08.JPG
A group of people sit in lawn chairs at the 49th annual Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
9 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 09.JPG
Interlachen resident Bob Hines sits with his five-month-old rottweiler Zoey at the Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
10 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 10.JPG
The owner of Grassroots Nursery Bill Copenhaver (far left) stands with customers to select decorated pumpkins at the Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
11 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 11.JPG
A man tries on a hat at one of the booths during the 49th annual Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
12 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 12.JPG
Jaimee, a 15 month old attendee, plays with a dog during the Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
13 of 13 — 102624 Micanopy Fall Fest ET 13.JPG
Gainesville resident Claudia Santos shares a meal with her son Orion Santos, 7, at the Micanopy Fall Festival in Micanopy, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
The 49th annual Micanopy Fall Festival took place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Micanopy.