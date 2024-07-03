Here's what to expect at this year's Fanfares & Fireworks

The 34th annual Fanfares & Fireworks will take place Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field.

Fanfares & Fireworks is presented by WUFT-FM, WUFT-TV and WUFT Classic. This event is the only fireworks show in the city of Gainesville.

"It's just really a fun event and everyone likes to come out because it's free to the public, so it's good for families and students and individuals," said Sue Wagner, community relations coordinator for WUFT, who organized the event.

There will be four live music performances, food trucks and fireworks for the Gainesville community.

This year will feature performances from The Late Night Losers, Buko Boys and Madwoman. The food trucks slated to attend are Fat Gs, Bz Gelati, Mayflower, Vegan Gator, Big Island Bowls and Honey Nitro + Cold Brew Coffee.

Fanfares & Fireworks are adding something new and fun for young children to experience.

Sandy Wagner is WUFT's director of corporate support.

“PBS Kids zone is new for this year," she said. "It’s an area up along Woodlawn Drive where there will be a number of local organizations hosting fun things for the kids to do."

The non-profit organizations are dedicated to children, and it's sponsored by the Children's Trust of Alachua County.

The PBS affiliate produces a show called “Amplified” that highlights the local bands in the Gainesville area. Each of the bands performing has created episodes on "Amplified," and more are set to air soon.

“We wanted to create something where local music wasn’t being showcased on radio and TV," said Matt Abramson, director of creative services. "We want to make sure that WUFT isn't just a TV station, but rather that it impacts our art, musical communities and something that the community can appreciate.”

Local music is a big part of culture and public media's focus, Abramson said.

The fireworks show is set to begin at 9:40 p.m.

The event's purpose is "for sharing patriotism and celebrating the Fourth of July," Abramson said, as well as "a thank you to the North Central Florida community for inviting WUFT into their homes.”