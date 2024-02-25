Photo gallery: 7th annual Heartwood Music Festival held in Gainesville
Ashley Griffith sings during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in downtown Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Natalie Spidle, left, and Kyle Keller, right, listening to Uncle Mosie perform during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Mark Archer plays the dobro during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Dana Myers sings during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Ashely Griffith and Dominic Fonseca perform during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Onna Maya Meyers swings multiple hula hoops during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
The Wirebirds perform during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville,Fla., on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Chelsea Carnes performs with Wax Wings during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Wendy-Lin Bartel, right, dances with her friend, Anna Prizzia, left, during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Ashley Griffith performs with Quail Hollow during Heartwood Music Fest at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville Fla., on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Heartwood Soundstage hosted the 7th annual Heartwood Music Festival in downtown Gainesville on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the festival featured a total of 20 performances from solo artists and bands.