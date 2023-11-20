WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tiny house festival showcases unique living spaces

WUFT | By Azhalia Pottinger
Published November 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
Zen Bluebird, left, and Moon Marie, right, sit in front of their “circus of purpose” van at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Zen Bluebird, left, and Moon Marie, right, sit in front of their “circus of purpose” van at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)

Dozens of tiny house enthusiasts gathered at the Gainesville Raceway to celebrate their big switch to living small at the 8th Annual Florida Tiny House festival Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Artists, builders, entrepreneurs, and travelers came together to showcase a unique array of alternative living spaces. One tiny house dweller, Suzy Beckwith, decided to transfer her design skills to build her tiny home in 38 days. Another dweller, Chelle Escobedo, chose to take her life on wheels and turn a school bus into a home to gain autonomy after growing up in the foster system. While each owner and their house was different, their commonality is creatively challenging the status quo.

Designer and builder Suzy Beckwith stands in her tiny house, which she built in 38 days, at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 18, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Designer and builder Suzy Beckwith stands in her tiny house, which she built in 38 days, at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 18, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)

Constructor Gauranga Thomas showcases the tiny house he built for the company “Simplify Further” at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Constructor Gauranga Thomas showcases the tiny house he built for the company “Simplify Further” at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)

The owners of the tiny house company “Simplify Further” showcase their tiny house models for sale at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
The owners of the tiny house company “Simplify Further” showcase their tiny house models for sale at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)

Tiny house builder Ian Schodde stands in his tiny house at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Tiny house builder Ian Schodde stands in his tiny house at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)

Tiny house builder Ian Schodde stands in front of his tiny house at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Tiny house builder Ian Schodde stands in front of his tiny house at the Tiny House Festival in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
