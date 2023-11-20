Tiny house festival showcases unique living spaces

Dozens of tiny house enthusiasts gathered at the Gainesville Raceway to celebrate their big switch to living small at the 8th Annual Florida Tiny House festival Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Artists, builders, entrepreneurs, and travelers came together to showcase a unique array of alternative living spaces. One tiny house dweller, Suzy Beckwith, decided to transfer her design skills to build her tiny home in 38 days. Another dweller, Chelle Escobedo, chose to take her life on wheels and turn a school bus into a home to gain autonomy after growing up in the foster system. While each owner and their house was different, their commonality is creatively challenging the status quo.