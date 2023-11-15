UF employee by day, professional dancer by night, that's the tale of Matthew McEwen. Though it may be hard to balance life with dance, he manages to do so to an exceptional degree. His passion for dance took some time to grow, but he has found great joy in the dance community. "Our job as dancers is to make things look effortless and simple. And it is very much, very far away from that." He is currently practicing to be the prince in Danscompany of Gainesville's upcoming production of Cinderella.

