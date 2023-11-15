© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Dancer By Night

WUFT | By Hannah Sundeen
Published November 15, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST

UF employee by day, professional dancer by night, that's the tale of Matthew McEwen. Though it may be hard to balance life with dance, he manages to do so to an exceptional degree. His passion for dance took some time to grow, but he has found great joy in the dance community. "Our job as dancers is to make things look effortless and simple. And it is very much, very far away from that." He is currently practicing to be the prince in Danscompany of Gainesville's upcoming production of Cinderella.  
Arts and Entertainment Gainesville
Hannah Sundeen
Hannah is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
