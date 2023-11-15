© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Beneath the surface

WUFT | By Lauren Whiddon
Published November 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST

Britt Renee, an Ocala native, brings joy to families around Gainesville as a professional mermaid.

She performs at birthday parties and group events. Through this work, she has been able to combine her love of performing, swimming and making people smile.

To become a mermaid, she has been certified in free diving and is trained as a lifeguard.

Her work as a professional mermaid has brought her to Gainesville, where she has met others in the Gainesville “pod,” which is what the other professional mermaids in the area call themselves.
