Beneath the surface

Britt Renee, an Ocala native, brings joy to families around Gainesville as a professional mermaid.

She performs at birthday parties and group events. Through this work, she has been able to combine her love of performing, swimming and making people smile.

To become a mermaid, she has been certified in free diving and is trained as a lifeguard.

Her work as a professional mermaid has brought her to Gainesville, where she has met others in the Gainesville “pod,” which is what the other professional mermaids in the area call themselves.