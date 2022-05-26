© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Max Weinberg's Jukebox spins hits in Ocala

WUFT | By Dana Hill,
Glenn Richards
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
Bruce Springsteen performs with E Street Band member Max Weinberg, drums, during a concert at Madison Square Garden, Friday, April 6, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Bruce Springsteen performs with E Street Band member Max Weinberg, drums, during a concert at Madison Square Garden, Friday, April 6, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

If you’re a regular listener to WUFT-FM or WUFT Classic, you’ve likely surmised that All Things Considered and Magnum Opus Host, Dana Hill, is fanatical about classical music and opera. But those close to him know that his other musical passion is Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band. So it was with a great deal of excitement that Dana sat down last week to chat by phone with Max Weinberg, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer for the E-Street Band, as well as the Max Weinberg 7, the Tonight Show Band, and currently Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, which performs live at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala.

Max Weinberg - Part 1
Max Weinberg - Part 2
Dana Hill
Dana Hill is a producer and director for WUFT-FM 89.1 and host of Animal Airwaves Live and Encore.
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
