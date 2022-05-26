Max Weinberg's Jukebox spins hits in Ocala

If you’re a regular listener to WUFT-FM or WUFT Classic, you’ve likely surmised that All Things Considered and Magnum Opus Host, Dana Hill, is fanatical about classical music and opera. But those close to him know that his other musical passion is Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band. So it was with a great deal of excitement that Dana sat down last week to chat by phone with Max Weinberg, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer for the E-Street Band, as well as the Max Weinberg 7, the Tonight Show Band, and currently Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, which performs live at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala.

Max Weinberg - Part 1 Listen • 37:59