Some Alachua County teachers eye exit as salary negotiations continue

Andrea Mesa, a Hidden Oak Elementary teacher, likens her role in the classroom to being in the trenches, relentlessly fighting for the success of the children in her district.

For Mesa, teaching is more than a job. It’s a life purpose.

"It’s a calling for us," she said. "These people want to do this job."

Mesa has taught in Alachua County for 13 years. She said her concerns grow as she watches experienced educators leave the district.

"I’m super concerned about all of the teachers I see leaving," she said. “To have people who love this job and are great at this job, to see them leave because they can’t pay their bills, is heartbreaking.”

Across Alachua County, some of the district’s almost 4,000 teachers are voicing their intentions to leave. This follows instructional staff last month rejecting a proposed salary increase after months of negotiations between the Alachua County School Board and the Alachua County Education Association, which represents teachers in the district.

The proposed 1.6% raise, added to the 1% step increase teachers had already received this year, was not enough to satisfy many educators. As a result, about two-thirds of teachers rejected it, prompting the district and union to resume negotiations.

The past two Alachua County School Board meetings have been filled with teachers sharing their views on salary negotiations. Kara Ryan, a teacher at Kimball Wiles Elementary School, told the board that the proposed salary increase is insufficient to keep up with inflation. (Alex Land/WUFT News)

Additionally, a low teacher retention rate could worsen the existing issue of teacher vacancies. At the beginning of the school year, according to the Florida Education Association, the district had 134 vacancies, 94 of which were instructional positions. As more teachers express their intent to leave, the county could see these vacancies expand.

Sadie Matteucci, a third-year teacher at Gainesville High School, is one of those who are rethinking her future in Alachua County. After teaching for a year in Marion County, Matteucci moved to Alachua County but doesn’t plan to continue teaching in the district.

"I cannot work two jobs for the rest of my career to make ends meet," she said. "I cannot continue to sacrifice my well-being for this job."

For Matteucci, the solution is simple: "Money. That’s the only thing keeping me from staying. Pay me more. I would be here for the next 30 years if you paid me adequately."

Alachua County’s teacher salaries are lower than both the state and national averages. Florida ranks 50th in the nation for average teacher salaries, according to the National Education Association.

Mean teacher salary in dollars from data collected in 2024. (Alex Land/WUFT News)

Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson Jackie Johnson notes that budget constraints play a significant role in the salary discussions. Nearly 80% of the district’s budget is allocated to employee salaries, leaving limited room for significant increases, according to Johnson. Johnson also pointed out that Alachua is one of the better-paid counties in the state, offering a yearly step increase, a benefit that few other districts provide.

Madison Knelle, a third-year teacher at Chester Shell Elementary, said she has decided to leave the district because she feels underpaid and undervalued.

"Because of how I feel I have been treated in this district with the lack of respect as far as how much I’m worth, I’ve decided I will not be teaching here next year," she said. "I’m very excited to say that."

Knelle said her frustration stems from a lack of respect for teachers' time and efforts, especially with the removal of planning time for educators. She is planning to work in another district that will offer better pay and a more respectful work environment. Since surrounding counties offer similar or even higher pay than Alachua, she said she plans to invest her time in another school district.

Mean teacher salary in Alachua and surrounding counties from the 2023-24 school year. (Alex Land/WUFT News)

Amanda Beckham, a teacher at Joseph Williams Elementary, said she is tired of the district’s treatment of teachers. Having taught in several districts across Florida, she said her experience in Alachua County has been the most difficult.

"In all my years of teaching, I have never seen a board show the disrespect, deceit, and dishonesty I have seen this board display," she said.

Board Member Sarah Rockwell explained that, as a former teacher, she’s familiar with the anxiety of staying up at night thinking about students. However, she emphasized that her current concerns have escalated, as she now finds herself awake at night worrying about the well-being of 28,000 students and almost 4,000 employees.

“I stress about it, and I hear you,” she said. “I don’t know how to fix it right now, but I want to fix it. I know that we all want to fix it.”

Rockwell said the district's financial condition was dire when she first joined the school board two years ago. At that time, the district was struggling to avoid state intervention, she said. Now, with Kamela Patton leading as superintendent, Rockwell said she feels optimistic about the future.

“For the first time since I joined this board two years ago, I actually feel hopeful we might be able to get our financial situation under control,” she said.

Beckham’s primary concern is the potential impact on students if more teachers leave.

"I would hate for students to miss out on dedicated, hardworking teachers because they have had enough and decide to leave," she said.

Since the rejection of the salary proposal, the district and union have met once to continue negotiations. Johnson mentioned that they are waiting for updated budget information from the state before moving forward with any significant changes. A tentative negotiation meeting is set for Feb. 24.

As the negotiations continue, Mesa’s concerns about the future of Alachua County schools remain strong.

"We want to stay here," she said. "We want to finish this for the kids."