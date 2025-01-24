Alachua County Teacher of the Year instructs students with 'exceptionalities'

Monica Benson, a special education teacher at Sidney Lanier Center, was named the 2024-2025 Alachua County Teacher of the Year on Thursday.

The event, which recognized 40 teachers for their outstanding work, took place at Trinity United Methodist Church and was hosted by the Education Foundation for Alachua County Public Schools.

“It felt amazing,” Benson stated. “I did not expect it at all.”

Benson teaches eight special needs students at Sidney Lanier, where she has worked for almost a decade.

“It’s the best school for me,” Benson said. “It’s the fit for me.

She’s also worked at Open Arms Child Development Center, a preschool, for 10 years.

Benson explained that students are placed at Lanier, which is not an assigned school zone. The teachers are there to help support the students’ needs based on their abilities and based on their individual education plans.

Monica Benson gives her speech as a finalist Thursday before being nnamed teacher of the year. (Sydnie Espro/WUFT News)

“It’s always been a passion of mine to work with students with exceptionalities because so many different abilities come forth and being able to help them reach their goals as adults,” Benson said. “We work these kids until the age of 22 most times, which is just amazing to watch them grow over the years.”

Royce Kamman, the principal of Sidney Lanier, said that working with Benson has been a blessing, and he loves seeing her succeed.

“ It's been one of my most proudest moments to bring someone in like that who cares about kids, who works with our student population,” Kamman said.

“I love waking up every day knowing that I get to go be with my kids,” Benson said.

“My students. They're not my children, but if I were to have children, this is how I would treat my kids, the way I treat my students.”

Vanessa Lind, the elementary school award finalist, teaches second grade at Glen Springs Elementary School and has been working there since 2022. She explained that it does not feel like she goes into work because she loves her job so much.

Elementary school finalist Vanessa Lind asks her Glen Springs Elementary School students a question, and they eagerly wait to answer. (Sydnie Espro/WUFT News)

“Everyone is like a family,” Lind said.

Lind started her teaching career over 25 years ago in South Africa and eventually moved to the United States where her love for teaching has continued to grow.

“I always look at teaching as a service, a responsibility, a duty that’s needed,” Lind stated.

Lind explained that she loves learning and does not believe that learning stops when you are a teacher.

“It’s a good thing to pass on to the students,” Lind stated. “That they see me learning.”

Natalie Watkins, the middle school finalist, teaches math to seventh grade students at Fort Clarke Middle School. She explained that teaching was her second career after working in insurance and finance, though she truly feels satisfied as a teacher.

Natalie Watkins, a seventh grade teacher at Fort Clarke Middle School and a finalist for the 2024-2025 Alachua County Teacher of the Year award, works with her students. (Photo by Eytan Oren/Courtesy of Alachua County Public Schools)

“ The best part about it is the kids that have come through my classroom still come to visit,” Watkins explained.

Watkins expressed how she loves having relationships with the students she teaches, and they even call her ‘Mama Watkins.’

“That right there means more than anything,” she stated.

Tatila Brock-Paul is the executive director for the Education Foundation, where she has worked for 10 years. She explained why she loves working with the nonprofit organization that helps both students and teachers.

“We love our teachers, and we are always trying to make sure we’re elevating the teaching profession,” Brock-Paul said.

She expressed how she loves seeing all the guests come together and celebrate teachers from all over Alachua County.

Monica Benson (center) poses for a photo with Tatila Brock-Paul, executive director of The Education Foundation (left), and Kamela Patton, the interim Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sydnie Espro/WUFT News)

“It really is just a wonderful event,” she said. “It’s like a huge pep rally for teachers.”

Many individuals were recognized for their hard work and dedication. Benson will represent Alachua County Public Schools in the statewide teacher recognition program.

Benson explained that the mascot for SidneyLanier is a unicorn, and she keeps that mascot close to her heart.

“At Sidney Lanier, we are a family of unicorns who are united by challenge,” she said.

Benson learned that a group of unicorns is called a blessing.

“Lanier and our students are the biggest blessing in my life,” she said. “Teaching can be challenging, but at the same time, it is equally rewarding.”