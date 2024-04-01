Going Gator: UF, Santa Fe College approve additional transfer program

With pen and paper in hand, followed by a firm handshake, UF College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean, David Richardson, and Santa Fe president, Paul Broadie II, Monday unveiled accomplished smiles to a crowd.

The source of their smiles: Santa Fe Students are now eligible for guaranteed admission to pursue bachelor’s degrees through the UF College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, if they fulfill the academic requirements.

Called the Going Gator initiative, it was formalized at Santa Fe College’s Northwest campus in Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall.

“The transfer center model was something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Richardson said at the signing ceremony.

Richardson and Broadie were joined by colleagues who were part of the partnership process including the UF Associate Dean for Student Affairs, Gillan Lord, and UF Director of Strategic Initiatives, Adrienne Provost. Members of the Santa Fe College leadership team including the Provost and VP for Academic Affairs, Nate Southerland, and Senior Vice President, Patti Locascio, were also present.

UF College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean, David Richardson, and Santa Fe president, Paul Broadie II, sign the Going Gator partnership on April 1, 2024. (Nicole Beltran/WUFT News)

Sixteen degrees offered by UF’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences qualify for the transfer program.

To qualify for the transfer program, students need to earn an associate in arts degree with a 2.5 cumulative GPA, complete prerequisite coursework for a major of interest and intend to transfer to UF starting in Summer 2025 or later.

Richardson said UF has a responsibility to ensure North Central Florida families are equipped with the necessary education, resources and tools to fulfill successful futures.

He shared his experiences traveling to South Florida, and he discussed how North Florida, also surrounded by metro areas, can grow at a similar pace.

“Our commitment to North Florida has now increased substantially,” he said.

Broadie said he’s thrilled for Santa Fe to grow its resources and to set an example for more growth among North Florida schools.

“I think we will set the model,” he said. “As other institutions see the opportunities that Santa Fe has, they’ll take advantage of that.”

Santa Fe student Damon Allen, 28, attended the ceremony and said he’s excited for the partnership. He’s hoping to speak with his counselor to eventually pursue a degree through the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

“It was really exciting to see it firsthand,” he said. “It’s a big step for Santa Fe and for UF."

UF Director of Student Strategic Initiatives, Adrienne Provost, worked at Santa Fe for 10 years prior to her role at UF. She said she is excited to be seeing more connections between the institutions.

“I am a passionate advocate of access, and this opportunity to connect the incredibly talented students at Santa Fe with the largest college within the University of Florida is a dream,” she said.

Provost said the partnership is not only a transfer option to a larger college but it’s also an opportunity for students and families to immerse themselves in the education process and understand the stepping stones that can lead to career success.

Provost also said plans to connect with other North Florida schools, like Florida Gateway College, in an active, ongoing process.

Students in the Going Gator program will also have access to other opportunities and resources offered at UF. The program complements other transfer agreements between the schools, including general transfer, and focused programs in pharmacy, engineering and design and construction.

More than 70 percent of Santa Fe College’s associate of arts graduates currently transfer to the University of Florida. That’s more than all 27 Florida College System institutions combined, according to a press release by Santa Fe College.

