Alachua County Public Schools opens four new wellness rooms

The low-stimulation rooms are designed with dim lights, resting spaces and soothing music. The initiative aims to aid students who may be struggling with frustration or anxiety. Students can take haven in the room for five to ten minute sessions before returning to class.

Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary, Metcalfe Elementary, Howard Bishop Middle and Hawthorne Middle and High School unveiled new calm rooms today. Now, there are seven schools in Alachua County with these spaces, including Shell Elementary, Ft. Clarke Middle and Santa Fe High.

The project is funded by a $52,000 grant from UnitedHealthCare. The grant is also supporting the district’s efforts to help students regulate their emotions and better control stress.

Braintree Wellbeing began the initiative in Utah, where there are more than 100 institutions with wellness rooms. Tami Curtis, the project creator, said the program started as a simple sensory station for her own child who has ADHD and Sensory Processing Disorder; however, she believed that children everywhere could benefit from a similar space.

Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary had a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning to commemorate the room’s opening. Students were able to tour the room throughout the day.

