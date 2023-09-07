Students, experts question Wall Street Journal’s UF ranking

A new report from The Wall Street Journal ranked the University of Florida the top public university in the country. Some students have concerns about how the schools were ranked, but associate professor of Data Journalism Norm Lewis said there are both positives and shortcomings to the study. After several Florida universities placed in the ranking, officials with some of these schools are now set to add another standardized test as an entrance. The Classic Learning Test, already used in nine small colleges in-state, could be used as an alternative to the ACT and SAT.

