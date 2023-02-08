UF students react to Ben Sasse’s first day

On campus, students have been eager to share their opinions about the new University of Florida president.

WUFT reporter Tyler Carmona spent the past two days talking with students about their thoughts, hopes and concerns.

Although most students were reluctant to speak, those who spoke did not hesitate to voice their opinion.

In a separate message meant for faculty and staff, President Sasse said he’s open to all big ideas from a diverse and vibrant university.

Sasse was in Jacksonville Tuesday. He is expected to speak at the Daytona Regional Chamber dinner later in the evening.

Next week, he plans to meet with every dean to figure out how to improve each department at UF.

