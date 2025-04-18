Food festival celebrates 10 Years at Celebration Pointe

More than 50 vendors lined the walkways at Celebration Pointe on Thursday for the 10th annual GCM Food Festival, a spring tradition that brings food lovers, families and small business owners together.

Hosted by Gift Certificates & More, the free event featured live music, bounce houses, a beer and wine garden, and plenty of bites from across the local culinary scene.

“This is my first time here, and I’m super excited,” said Abby Foster-Mulhearn, owner of Ceramic AF, a local handmade pottery business. “I’ve loved meeting people, showing my art and just getting to try a bunch of really good food. I’ll definitely be back next year.”

The festival featured performances by Elio Piedra and the Ben Carter Band. Guests could buy $2 food and drink tickets on the GCM app or at the gate, giving them access to the venue.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years,” said Carmine Dicandi, owner of Pomodoro Café. “It’s a great cause, and I love getting to know other vendors. Events like this bring the community together and help us support each other.”

Vendors ranged from restaurants to service providers. One company, Holiday Lights 352, came not just to promote its business, but to celebrate community ties.

“I’m here because I’m friends with the GCM team,” said Dylan Mulhearn, owner of Holiday Lights 352, a full-service holiday lighting company that works with residential and commercial clients.

“We install the lights, rent them out for the season, and then take everything down and store it. This event lets people get to know what we’re about," Mulhearn said.