Eastern Alachua County residents call for action as an economic development initiative takes shape

Sherri Krienke never anticipated becoming a community advocate, but after witnessing the hardships facing residents in east Alachua County, she felt compelled to act.

Krienke, a longtime Hawthorne resident, volunteered at the Hawthorne Area Resource Center, where she encountered widespread challenges such as food insecurity, lack of internet access, and scarce employment opportunities.

“People out here are struggling,” Krienke said. “There’s a serious shortage of resources, and residents feel neglected.”

Determined to initiate change, Krienke reached out to Alachua County Commissioners with an impassioned plea.

“We’re always told there’s no money to invest in our area because we don’t have enough rooftops,” she said. “But of course, we don’t have rooftops. We have no economic opportunities, no proper infrastructure, and limited access to education.”

Her concerns gained traction when Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford brought the issue to the commission’s agenda, leading to the creation of the Forward Focus initiative.

This initiative, announced in October 2024, is a three-year plan to enhance economic opportunities and improve essential services in eastern Alachua County. It is designed as a comprehensive needs assessment that identifies and addresses healthcare, transportation, economic development, education, and community engagement issues.

The county commission approved the initiative to provide both immediate and long-term solutions. It will receive $150,000 in funding for the current fiscal year, with any unused funds rolling into the next. The study area includes, but is not limited to, the municipalities of Hawthorne, Waldo, and Micanopy and the unincorporated communities of Monteocha, Melrose, Island Grove, and rural clusters.

Waldo residents attending a Forward Focus initiative meeting in January discuss changes they would like to see in their town. Missy Daniels, (right), Alachua County's assistant county manager for Public Works and Growth Management, said community engagement is pivotal for Forward Focus to be successful. (Sanjeev Palasseri/WUFT News)

Alachua County held its second community input session at the end of January at Waldo City Square, inviting residents to voice their concerns. This meeting continued laying the groundwork for phase one of the initiative. This phase focuses on understanding the communities within the project, listening to residents’ concerns about what needs to be fixed, and starting a healthy dialogue between communities and the Alachua County Commission. It is slated to last the entire year.

“This is about listening first,” said Missy Daniels, the assistant county manager and Forward Focus team lead. “We want to hear directly from residents about their needs so we can work with them on real solutions.”

Krienke noted that many residents gave up asking for help after years of feeling unheard. “People out here have been paying taxes for decades and don’t see where that money is going,” she said. “There’s a deep frustration with the local government.”

Among those hoping for thoughtful development is Bill Bryson, a Waldo resident who relocated from Gainesville in 2009.

“I’ve always believed that Waldo has the potential to be a quiet, well-preserved small town with a strong identity,” Bryson said. “But I don’t want it to become overdeveloped like some areas in western Alachua County.”

Bryson believes restoring old buildings into businesses could attract traffic from U.S. Route 301 and State Road 24, helping Waldo evolve into more than just a stop along the highway.

Still, many residents are wary of unchecked growth.

“I want to see development, but not in a way that strips away what makes this place special,” Bryson said.

Unlike western Alachua County, which has seen rapid development, eastern areas remain unchanged. Filled with major wetlands and conservation lands, balancing growth with environmental preservation is a key concern for residents. According to a UF IFAS report, wetlands cover over 94,000 acres in Alachua County, roughly 18% of its total land.

Sean McLendon, the county’s economic development manager, acknowledges these challenges.

“We have to find a way to balance conservation efforts with economic opportunities,” he said. “It’s about making sure these communities have what they need without compromising their character.”

Sherri Krienke was born and raised in the Hawthorne area. She said the eastern side of Alachua county needs more investment. Factors such as excessive speeding in U.S. Route 301, she says, is hurting the community. (Sanjeev Palasseri/WUFT News)

Residents at the Forward Focus meeting also raised concerns about traffic control. Waldo’s city manager, Kim Worley, said traffic congestion, particularly on major highways, needs immediate attention.

“There’s a pressing need to manage road safety without disrupting the small-town charm,” Worley said.

Missy Daniels highlighted another growing issue: food access.

“Waldo is a food desert,” she said. “People don’t have nearby grocery options, and that affects every aspect of life—from health to job stability.”

Krienke echoed that sentiment. “We need basic necessities,” she said. “Access to affordable, fresh food shouldn’t be a luxury.”

McLendon noted that the county is already taking action on specific issues. “We’re not waiting three years to make an impact,” he said. “We’re working to get businesses listed in Visit Gainesville’s tourism database to drive economic activity.”

While discussions at the meeting were productive, many residents remain skeptical.

“We’ve had a lot of great conversations,” Worley said. “But now people are asking, ‘What’s next? How do we turn these discussions into real action?’”

The next Forward Focus community meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Micanopy.