Foster shortage looms for Humane Society during summer months

As summer approaches, the Humane Society of North Central Florida is urging the community to help address a familiar challenge.

With university students and residents leaving Gainesville for break, the shelter is seeing an increase in returned foster dogs and a drop in available help.

“We rely on all fosters extremely heavily. When they [fosters] go home for break, it's hard because a lot of people are bringing back their dogs,” said Jordyn Chiodo, development coordinator at the Humane Society.

According to the Humane Society as of today, they have 212 animals in foster homes but there are currently 103 dogs at the shelter in need of either permanent homes or temporary foster care. And dozens more are expected to be returned for summer months, although the exact number is unknown, given that foster students finalize their summer plans at the end of the semester.

Late last week, the Humane Society shared on social media it had rescued 27 dogs from an overcrowded shelter. Without additional help from the community, the organization said it would be unable to take in more animals.

“We see it a lot on the Humane Society’s page. People are always posting that they’re going home for break and they can’t bring their foster dog with them,” said foster parent and University of Florida student Melanie Rodriguez.

While some fosters seek temporary foster parents to take over their responsibilities, others return the animals to the Humane Society, leaving organizers scrambling to find new foster homes.

“Because we have so many fosters, we are able to fill up the kennel, but when they bring them [the animals] back, we have to find them another foster home,” added Chiodo.

To help address the shortage, the shelter is promoting its foster program more, which allows community members to temporarily care for animals in their homes.

“The Human Society provides everything for you, from food, shampoo, leashes and bowls. They give you anything that you could possibly need,” said UF junior Sara Darnely, while encouraging people to volunteer to foster an animal.

For those who are unable to foster, the shelter offers additional ways to get involved. One option is the Barks & Rec program, a field trip alternative that allows shelter dogs to leave the facility for a few hours of socialization and exploration.

“We have a lot of dogs that have been in a kennel for a while and haven’t really found a foster home,” Chiodo said. “We encourage Barks & Rec - it’s a great opportunity for those volunteers staying in Gainesville for the summer.”

While space is limited at the Humane Society, it prides itself on being a no-kill shelter and ensures that every dog brought to its door is found a temporary home. But continued community support-whether through fostering, volunteering, or donations, is essential to make that possible.