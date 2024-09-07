WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alachua County faces animal overpopulation crisis as shelters reach capacity

WUFT | By Nicole Beltran,
Bernardo MontásJuan Carlos Chaoui
Published September 7, 2024 at 5:59 AM EDT

Alachua County is grappling with an animal overpopulation issue in local shelters.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida is one of the shelters overwhelmed by the number of dogs and cats in its care. For seven consecutive months, Alachua County Animal Resources has reported being over capacity, straining resources and making it difficult for animals who have been awaiting adoption.

The crisis is largely attributed to a lack of spaying and neutering, exacerbated by the shutdown of clinics during the pandemic.

Shelter staff are urging the community to spay and neuter their pets to help alleviate the problem and are working to educate the public on the importance of population control to ensure.
Tags
Animals Alachua County
Nicole Beltran
Nicole is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Nicole Beltran
Bernardo Montás
Bernardo is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Bernardo Montás
Juan Carlos Chaoui
Juan Carlos is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Juan Carlos Chaoui