Alachua County faces animal overpopulation crisis as shelters reach capacity

Alachua County is grappling with an animal overpopulation issue in local shelters.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida is one of the shelters overwhelmed by the number of dogs and cats in its care. For seven consecutive months, Alachua County Animal Resources has reported being over capacity, straining resources and making it difficult for animals who have been awaiting adoption.

The crisis is largely attributed to a lack of spaying and neutering, exacerbated by the shutdown of clinics during the pandemic.

Shelter staff are urging the community to spay and neuter their pets to help alleviate the problem and are working to educate the public on the importance of population control to ensure.