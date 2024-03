Tony Breedlove, 64, is the co-owner and co-founder of Wildlife Art Creations, a taxidermy service tucked away in Melrose, Florida. Breedlove runs the 38-year-old business with his wife of 42 years, Leslie. Although Breedlove is aware of the controversy surrounding taxidermy, he views his work as an art form put at risk by the diminishing number of professional taxidermists in Northeast Florida.