The University of Florida is training beekeepers over the next couple of days.

It's part of its annual Spring Bee College Program, which essentially opens the doors of the Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab to the public for workshops and classes.

Amy Vu oversees all things "bees" for the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

She says the event attracts all sorts of people, but offers beginner beekeepers a good foot in the door.