Laughing stock: Sheriff's office finds wandering steer in High Springs

It’s an udderly puzzling mystery: Whose Brahman steer did sheriff’s deputies wrangle in a rural community near High Springs?

Tongues-in-cheeks, deputies called it a “very high steaks case” and added, “We have a real beef with him wandering around.” Get it?

The animal was found last week off Old Bellamy Road near the Santa Fe River, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said. As of Wednesday, no one has come forward to claim it, spokesman Art Forgey said. The brown Brahman steer has been tagged as 38.

It’s scheduled to be auctioned at 9 a.m. Friday, Forgey said.

Until the auction, the steer was being held and cared for at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Rural Services Animal Impound Lot in LaCrosse. The office’s rural services unit wrangles loose cattle and horses found around the county.

Anyone who knows where the steer belongs is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 352-955-1818.

