News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Laughing stock: Sheriff's office finds wandering steer in High Springs

WUFT | By Debra Garcia
Published November 15, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a Brahman steer found off Old Bellamy Road near the Santa Fe River. (Courtesy Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

It’s an udderly puzzling mystery: Whose Brahman steer did sheriff’s deputies wrangle in a rural community near High Springs? 

Tongues-in-cheeks, deputies called it a “very high steaks case” and added, “We have a real beef with him wandering around.” Get it? 

The animal was found last week off Old Bellamy Road near the Santa Fe River, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said. As of Wednesday, no one has come forward to claim it, spokesman Art Forgey said. The brown Brahman steer has been tagged as 38.

It’s scheduled to be auctioned at 9 a.m. Friday, Forgey said.

Until the auction, the steer was being held and cared for at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Rural Services Animal Impound Lot in LaCrosse. The office’s rural services unit wrangles loose cattle and horses found around the county. 

Anyone who knows where the steer belongs is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 352-955-1818. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments. Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org
Agriculture Alachua CountyAlachua County Sheriff's OfficeArt ForgeyHigh Springshorsesartwuft newscommunityAlachuaroadcattlesanta fespringsWUFT
Debra Garcia
Debra is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Debra Garcia