A runway under construction at Newark's beleaguered airport reopens early

A runway at Newark Liberty International Airport that had been undergoing renovations for weeks and whose closure contributed to a recent wave of flight delays and cancellations has reopened nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

Officials said the resumption of regular runway operations is expected to ease congestion at the airport, which has been struggling with staffing shortages, technical problems and the ongoing construction.

Speaking at a press conference at the airport Monday afternoon, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy heaped praise on Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials, unions and workers for completing the estimated 60-day project 13 days early.

"I think you were going to beat the timeframe by a couple days, but when they saw some of the issues that were happening here at Newark, they actually ramped it up even more," Duffy said.

The problems at Newark recently came to a head when air traffic controllers directing planes to and from the airport experienced major technical problems, including the loss of radar and communication abilities. In one case, air traffic controllers took time off to deal with the trauma they experienced as a result of the brief communications blackout. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is also contending with low staffing levels at the Philadelphia TRACON, the radar center that handles flight traffic around Newark.

On top of that, Newark's busiest runway for departing flights closed for renovations in mid-April.

The temporary closure of 4L-22R left only two other runways in operation at Newark. On May 20, the Federal Aviation Administration set a targeted limit of 28 flight arrivals and 28 departures per hour (a 15% reduction) until work on the runway was finished.

The Port Authority, which operates Newark's airport, said the confluence of problems facing the airport this spring prompted officials to accelerate the runway construction schedule. Officials hired additional crews so work could continue around the clock and coordinated with contractors to accelerate their timelines, even bringing a second asphalt plant online to speed up production.

"It was no easy feat to get here," said Port Authority aviation director Sarah McKeon. "It took around-the-clock work — literally seven days a week of people, multiple crews, paving, milling, electricians, and Port Authority aviation, operations, maintenance and engineering staff to make this happen."

Airport officials said construction on the runway was necessary to ensure it met FAA safety standards. It was last rehabilitated in 2014.

Eleven thousand feet long and 150 feet wide, the runway was milled and paved and outfitted with updated lightning and airfield signs. Workers also installed new underground electrical infrastructure and improved the runway's drainage system.

FAA acting administrator Chris Rocheleau said the agency is working to certify the runway for arriving flights as well. That process, which could take about a week, would allow the airport to increase to 34 departures and 34 arrivals per hour.

The runway was previously scheduled to reopen on June 15. Though the runway is now open for use, the Port Authority said that to fully complete the project by the end of the year, it would still close the runway on some weeknights and weekends in the coming months.

