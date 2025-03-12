WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Husband facing murder charge over wife’s drug overdose

WUFT | By Evan Warner
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:41 PM EDT
WUFT News file image
WUFT News file image

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Citrus County man is facing a murder charge after his wife died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Gary Nelson, 52, of Crystal River is seen in this image from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announcing his arrest in the fatal drug overdose of his wife. (Image Courtesy Citrus County Sheriff's Office)
Gary Nelson, 52, of Crystal River is seen in this image from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announcing his arrest in the fatal drug overdose of his wife. (Image Courtesy Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities blamed Dean Gary Wayne Nelson, 52, of Crystal River for providing his wife, Christine Nelson, 47, with a deadly dose of meth that led her to overdose Jan. 27. The sheriff’s office there arrested Nelson earlier this week. He was being held without bond in the jail.

Nelson, who told the judge he could not afford a private defense lawyer, was expected in court for his arraignment on April 1.

After Christine Nelson’s death, the medical examiner’s office concluded that she died from acute methamphetamine toxicity. Investigators determined that Nelson supplied his wife with the drugs, according to court records.

Her parents did not immediately return a phone message.

Deputies arrested Nelson at a convenience store Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was continuing and more details will be released in the future.

___

This is a breaking news story. Check back in case there are further developments. Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
Evan Warner
Evan is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
