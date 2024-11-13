Trump announces he will nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz to be attorney general

Updated November 13, 2024 at 16:13 PM ET

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as his attorney general, tapping the combative Florida Republican to the key post as Trump potentially aims to rein in the independence of the Justice Department.

Gaetz, 42, would take the helm of a department that as recently as last year was investigating him for possible sex trafficking offenses. Ultimately, prosecutors recommended against bringing charges against him after a long-running probe.

In a statement on his Truth Social account, Trump called Gaetz a "deeply gifted and tenacious attorney" and said he "has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump added. "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protest our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

Sen. Susan Collins was asked about the nomination while entering the chamber during votes and she described it as a surprise.

"Obviously the president has the right to nominate whomever he wishes," Collins said. "But this is why the Senate's advise and consent process is so important."

"I'm sure that there will be many, many questions raised at Mr. Gaetz's hearing, if in fact the nomination goes forward," she added.

Gaetz has served for several years on the House Judiciary Committee, where he was a fierce critic of the Russia investigation and staunch supporter of Trump.

He was also the prime mover behind former Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy's political defenestration last year. McCarthy did not block a separate House Ethics Committee investigation tied to sex trafficking and drug allegations into Gaetz. Gaetz has denied those allegations and noted that the related FBI investigation that began in 2020 was closed without charges. If confirmed, Gaetz would also oversee the FBI.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 NPR