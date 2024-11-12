WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Gainesville abortion clinic asks public’s help to identify vandalism suspect

WUFT | By Áine Pennello
Published November 12, 2024 at 1:48 PM EST
An abortion clinic in Gainesville, known as Bread and Roses Women's Health Center, said on its Facebook page that this person has vandalized their center twice this year. (Photo courtesy of Bread and Roses Women's Health Center)
An abortion clinic in Gainesville, known as Bread and Roses Women's Health Center, said on its Facebook page that this person has vandalized their center twice this year. (Photo courtesy of Bread and Roses Women's Health Center)

An abortion clinic in Gainesville is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly vandalized their center.

The clinic in Gainesville, known as Bread and Roses Women's Health Center, says the suspect has vandalized their center twice this year. That’s according to an Instagram post by the clinic, which says the most recent attack came this past week.

Surveillance footage posted to the center’s social media accounts, shows a man repeatedly slamming a trash bag against the clinic’s main entrance until the bag rips open and trash spills out. According to the Instagram post, the man allegedly used a broken can to carve an expletive into their front door.

The post says the first attack came one week after Florida’ six week abortion ban went into effect.

Staff at the clinic are asking anyone with information to give them a call. They believe the man lives in the nearby Oakview neighborhood since surveillance footage shows him arriving to the clinic by bicycle.
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is a multimedia reporter and Morning Edition news anchor for the College’s Innovation News Center. She has a background in video news and documentary and most recently worked at WCBS Newsradio in New York City covering local news and the tri-state area. She has also reported internationally, freelancing from Paris and Berlin during the Syrian refugee crisis. During the Syrian Civil War, Pennello reported from the Golan Heights while on a grant from the International Center for Journalists.
