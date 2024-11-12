Gainesville abortion clinic asks public’s help to identify vandalism suspect

An abortion clinic in Gainesville is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly vandalized their center.

The clinic in Gainesville, known as Bread and Roses Women's Health Center, says the suspect has vandalized their center twice this year. That’s according to an Instagram post by the clinic , which says the most recent attack came this past week.

Surveillance footage posted to the center’s social media accounts, shows a man repeatedly slamming a trash bag against the clinic’s main entrance until the bag rips open and trash spills out. According to the Instagram post, the man allegedly used a broken can to carve an expletive into their front door.

The post says the first attack came one week after Florida’ six week abortion ban went into effect.

Staff at the clinic are asking anyone with information to give them a call. They believe the man lives in the nearby Oakview neighborhood since surveillance footage shows him arriving to the clinic by bicycle.