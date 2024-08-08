WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
After two months, astronauts stranded at the ISS may have a way back home

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 8, 2024 at 5:58 PM EDT

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were originally sent up to the International Space Station for what was supposed to be an 8-day mission. That plan has stretched into two months after their vehicle, the Boeing Starliner, experienced thruster and other issues that have not been fully resolved. Now, NASA says it's considering a plan to bring them back in a SpaceX capsule instead. SSP for ATC 8/8. Already spotted. No digital planned. Reporter: Brendan Byrne. Editor: Amina Khan.

Brendan Byrne
