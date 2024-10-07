Israeli Defense Force soldiers return to their studies after putting their lives on hold for service

When Palestinian terrorists attacked Israel a year ago, killing roughly 1,200, two University of Florida students knew what they had to do.

They put their academic careers on hold, packed their bags and returned home to fight in the Israeli Defense Forces. Now, with the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas conflict today (Monday), the two men struggle to balance their academic programs and commitments to service.

“I’m trying to do as much as I can,” said Noam Levi, an IDF reservist and finance major currently at UF. “It’s very difficult because all of my family are in Israel.”

Shahar Katz, an exchange student who spent a semester studying at UF, and Levi both returned to Israel within the last year to continue their service.

“When people say soldiers in the news, those are just 18- and 19-year-olds who just finished high school,” Katz said.

In the wake of Oct. 7, Israel acted swiftly with air strikes and followed up its initial action with a slow ground incursion directed at the Gaza Strip. A blockade of Gaza raised concerns of a humanitarian crisis from the international community, as Israel prevented aid from reaching Gaza to wait out the terrorists. Last month, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency remotely detonated explosive pagers sold to Hezbollah in one of the most complex spy operations in years.

As the conflict enters its second year, Israel has struck high-ranking Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon. The recent expansion caused Iran to conduct retaliatory strikes and threaten a larger conflict if Israel did not back down. The United Nations has been aggressive in its pursuit of peace in the region. Nearly 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the Oct.7 attacks.

A view of the skies following a successful interception by the Iron Dome. The ghostly trails show the path of the system’s rockets, and the puffs of smoke mark an enemy munition successfully destroyed. (Courtesy of Noam Levi)

The unorthodox structure of Hamas and Hezbollah as militia-style forces against Israel’s small size and close community mean tensions are high. As the war continues, Levi and Katz must continue to balance school with concern for friends and family.

“Seeing them have to run to the shelters … it’s hard,” Levi said. While at UF, he is far away from his loved ones in his hometown of Oranit, Israel. Air raid sirens can often be heard across Israel, alerting citizens to seek shelter from incoming danger.

“The safe rooms are designed … so if a missile gets through your house, you would be safe in there,” Katz said. Nineteen-thousand missiles have been launched at Israel in the last year, mostly from the Gaza Strip.

“The problem is not every place has them,” he said “My apartment that I’m renting in Haifa, it doesn’t have a safe room. When there’s a siren, you go to the staircase because that’s the most reinforced part of the building.”

The frequency of mortar and rocket attacks means some Israelis are desensitized to the danger.

“It’s something that you just get used to as you grow up here,” he said.

Noam Levi wears his IDF uniform. (Courtesy of Noam Levi)

The repeated transition from students back to soldiers has been difficult for both men. Levi continued his studies at UF and hopes to graduate in 2026. After majoring in philosophy and biology, Katz began work on a master’s degree in biology in Israel.

“My brother was in Gaza when I was at UF,” Katz said. During the early stages of the conflict, Gaza saw heavy urban fighting.

“He didn’t have his phone, so I checked for the news of the time and talked to my mom a lot,” he said.

With the recent fighting in Lebanon, the IDF asked Levi about a potential return to service this semester. He had to decline if he wanted to stay on track with his degree. Levi said he has been looking to support local Jewish organizations in any way he can while also remaining on track with his degree.

He spent last summer leading IDF soldiers by manning Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. As one of the nation’s key defensive assets, the system uses friendly missiles launched from the ground to intercept rockets or similar deadly munitions fired at Israel by its enemies.

The Iron Dome has legendary status amongst Israelis. Katz said that some Israelis will even leave the protection of their safe rooms to snap a picture or video of the system in action.

Levi said he and his men would be standing just 25 meters away from the system’s launchers as the missiles took to the skies to intercept targets. As a sergeant, he ensured the 10 men at the site were working to operate his battery in southern Israel near Gaza.

Levi said that the staffing of the Iron Dome becomes more critical during times of war.

For Katz, his service looked a bit different. As a search and rescue unit member, he was trained to search through rubble and rescue anyone trapped under debris. His unit’s area of focus was Israel’s southern border with Egypt.

“It’s mostly just going with Humvees and patrolling the border,” Katz said. Due to greater tensions elsewhere in Israel, its border with Egypt is less problematic than others. Egypt even helped Israel negotiate a prisoner exchange last November. The main issue is smuggling, which has decreased in severity as the war in Gaza has dragged on, he said.

The two safely and successfully completed their latest round of reserve service.

As Levi transitioned back to campus for the fall semester, he found some comfort in UF’s Jewish community. Although leaving his family and friends back home was difficult, events hosted by Jewish organizations in town helped him feel connected to his home.

During difficult times for the community, students at UF like Levi can turn to the largest Jewish population on any college campus in the United States.

“For me, choosing UF was mostly because of the Jewish community,” he said. Being able to speak Hebrew with other members of the school’s Jewish community and find himself has helped him feel less like a stranger in the United States.

Israel’s performance in the war in recent weeks has given the community a lot to think about.

Levi and Katz both agreed that Israel’s push north into Lebanon is a necessary evil. Katz said he did not want to see the war expand, but the situation on the northern border demanded action.

“There are 60,000 people who are evacuated from their house,” Katz said, referring to Israelis who live along the northern border with Lebanon. “We have to do something to allow them to live in safety.”

The international community has criticized Israel’s decision to expand the war, but the two students agree that if attacks continue to come from Israel’s northern border, the IDF must do something to protect its citizens there.

“It’s something that needs to be done,” Katz said.

Levi will continue his reserve service with the IDF after the conclusion of the fall semester. During Christmas break, he will spend time with his family before serving three weeks with the IDF. Katz will continue to work on his master’s degree.

“For us, it’s very personal … everyone knows someone who died in the conflict,” Katz said.