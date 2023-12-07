Protestors call for ceasefire at Gainesville city commission meeting

Protestors with Jewish Voice for Peace gathered at the Gainesville city commission meeting to call upon leaders to sign a resolution requesting President Biden to support a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Attendees said they mourn both the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost and are concerned by the actions being taken by Israeli government officials. The protestors say they hope Gainesville joining the list of cities to sign similar resolutions will increase the pressure on the President to stand up to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.