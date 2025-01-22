WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
UF classes canceled, Alachua County public schools to close in preparation for winter storm

WUFT | By Vivienne Serret
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:02 AM EST
The University of Florida will resume classes at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday due to “wintery conditions and the possibility of icy roads.” (Rachael Gregory/Fresh Take Florida)
The University of Florida will cancel classes from midnight Tuesday until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday ahead of expected "wintery conditions and the possibility of icy roads."

The University of Florida will cancel classes from midnight Tuesday until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday ahead of expected “wintery conditions and the possibility of icy roads.”

Current iPhone weather reports forecast temperatures dropping to 32 degrees, with about a 70% chance of snow coming on Wednesday morning. UF employees will still be expected to report to work at 12:30 p.m.

UF classes are expected to resume at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Alachua County

All Alachua County public schools, district offices and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Wednesday.

Similarly, Gainesville will activate the city's Cold Night Shelter (CNS) Program.

The St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace will provide Cold Night Shelter services to people “in need of shelter as long as overnight temperatures remain below 45 F,” according to the city’s website.

Schools and district offices are expected to reopen Thursday.
Vivienne Serret
Vivienne is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
