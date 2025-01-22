UF classes canceled, Alachua County public schools to close in preparation for winter storm

The University of Florida will cancel classes from midnight Tuesday until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday ahead of expected “wintery conditions and the possibility of icy roads.”

Current iPhone weather reports forecast temperatures dropping to 32 degrees, with about a 70% chance of snow coming on Wednesday morning. UF employees will still be expected to report to work at 12:30 p.m.

UF classes are expected to resume at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Alachua County

All Alachua County public schools, district offices and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Wednesday.

Similarly, Gainesville will activate the city's Cold Night Shelter (CNS) Program.

The St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace will provide Cold Night Shelter services to people “in need of shelter as long as overnight temperatures remain below 45 F,” according to the city’s website .

Schools and district offices are expected to reopen Thursday.