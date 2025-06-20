The Point, June 20, 2025: UF Health program empowers neurodivergent young adults

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Sha'kari Presley, Guest Services, and Stephanie Arguello work together are UF Health Shands Hospital after completing Project SEARCH program. (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: UF Health program aims to empower, employ neurodivergent young adults. "For Stephanie Arguello, staying still is a challenge. One that her new position as patient transport at UF Health Shands Hospital helps her overcome."

• WUFT News: Black-owned businesses in Gainesville reflect on Juneteenth and resilience. "From soul food to fresh juices, local entrepreneurs share how faith, tradition and community power their journeys beyond June 19."

• WUFT News: Gainesville students, residents split on Trump's birthright order ahead of Supreme Court decision. "Changes to birthright citizenship law could significantly affect millions of people born in the United States, making the ongoing legal battle a critical issue for immigration policy and constitutional law."

• WUFT News: Depot Park protesters say 'No' to ICE, 'Yes' to solidarity. "Dozens rally in Gainesville to support L.A. demonstrations and stand with immigrant communities across the U.S."

• Florida Storms: Less daylight is coming: the summer solstice, what is it? "This year in the northern hemisphere, summer officially starts on June 20 at 10:42 p.m., when the summer solstice happens."

• Main Street Daily News: Gainesville considers ending fire exemption for charitable, religious entities. "As the Gainesville City Commission seeks to fill a roughly $10 million hole in its budget, Commissioner James Ingle has proposed eliminating the fire assessment exemption for charitable and religious institutions."

• WCJB: Union County coach fired after undocumented parent complaints, superintendent claims. "In an effort to understand why Union County Superintendent Mike Ripplinger fired Andrew Thomas, the head coach and athletic director, which sparked community outrage, TV20 put a public records request in for any documents or written communications about the firing."

• WCJB: At-home literacy program ships more than 10 million books to young Florida readers. "Leaders said the program delivers free, high-quality books by mail each month during the school year to eligible VPK through 5th-grade students."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

FILE: Students walk across the University of Florida campus. (Rachael Gregory/Fresh Take Florida)

• News Service of Florida: Board of Governors approves tuition hikes for out-of-state university students. "If increases are approved for the 2025-2026 school year, they would be the first tuition hikes in more than a decade for out-of-state students, according to documents distributed before Wednesday’s Board of Governors vote."

• News4Jax: New Florida law requires teens to take driver’s education course to get learner’s permit. "Starting July 1, Florida teenagers will have some new requirements to earn their learner’s permit thanks to a new state law. One big change is that they will have to take a driver’s education course beforehand."

• Central Florida Public Media: Department of Defense troops to aid ICE enforcement in Florida. "Up to 700 service members will be assigned to Florida, Louisiana and Texas, according to a statement from a DOD official."

• Associated Press: Three more DeSantis allies to take the helm of public universities in Florida. "With the appointments approved, five of the state’s 12 public universities will be led by former Republican lawmakers or lobbyists with ties to DeSantis."

• WUSF-Tampa: Tampa Bay Rays in talks to sell team to group led by Jacksonville home builder. "The Rays confirmed that it has begun exclusive discussions with a group led by Jacksonville home builder Patrick Zalupski. This also includes unspecified Tampa Bay investors, the owner of minor league's Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and more."

• Associated Press: Josh Weil announces 2026 Senate run to challenge Ashley Moody in Florida. "Democrat Josh Weil raised millions of dollars for an unsuccessful U.S. House campaign in Florida this year against Republican Randy Fine."

• News Service of Florida: Federal appeals court refuses to halt order requiring steps to protect manatees. "Florida had 800 manatee deaths in 2022, before the number dropped to 555 in 2023 and 565 in 2024, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data."



From NPR News

• Law: Karen Read's second murder trial ends with an acquittal

• Politics: Trump's VA cut a program that's saving vets' homes. Even Republicans have questions

• Culture: On Juneteenth, she celebrates the role quilts may have played in Underground Railroad

• Military: The U.S. could use 'bunker buster' bombs in Iran. Here's what to know about them

• Politics: Trump pushes back TikTok's sell-by date for a third time

• Health: Trump administration cuts specialized suicide prevention service for LGBTQ+ youth

• Health: HIV prevention drug hailed as a 'breakthrough' gets FDA approval

• Law: Prosecutors call it the biggest jewelry heist in U.S. history. Here's what to know

• Culture: Ancient Roman masterpieces emerge from a London demolition pit

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.