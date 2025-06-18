WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Depot Park protesters say 'No' to ICE, 'Yes' to solidarity

WUFT | By Isabelle Greiner
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:39 AM EDT
Gainesville protesters demand dignity, due process and freedom for all immigrants (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
Gainesville protesters demand dignity, due process and freedom for all immigrants (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).

Gainesville protesters carry signs demanding a city free from raids, fear and injustice (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
Gainesville protesters carry signs demanding a city free from raids, fear and injustice (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
Gainesville community members march in solidarity against family separation and deportations (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
Gainesville community members march in solidarity against family separation and deportations
(Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
Representing Venezuela, a demonstrator stands in solidarity with immigrants facing detention (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
Representing Venezuela, a demonstrator stands in solidarity with immigrants facing detention (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
While others hold signs, she holds a flag because this fight is personal (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
While others hold signs, she holds a flag because this fight is personal (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
One protester supports Palestine with its flag in a sea of anti-ICE posters (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).
One protester supports Palestine with its flag in a sea of anti-ICE posters (Isabelle Greiner/WUFT News).

After President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to the Los Angeles protests last week, local activists held a rally Tuesday night in Gainesville.

The event, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, took place at Depot Park and was described as an "emergency ICE protest." An estimated 50 to 65 people attended, many holding signs with messages such as "ICE is better crushed," "the wrong ICE is melting" and "stop deporting our families."

Protesters wore symbols representing various countries, including Venezuela, Nicaragua, Mexico and Palestine. The crowd chanted slogans like "power to the people, no one is illegal" and "no peace, no justice."

Quentin Cooper, one of the event organizers, said the protest was about showing unity and resistance.

“We're not gonna be silent. We're not gonna sit back,” Cooper said. “We are here to resist, show unity, show solidarity with all the people, in L.A. as well as like all immigrants and, you know, against like all of like aggression by our government to the people within the U.S.”

Organizers and attendees said they aimed to show support for the Los Angeles protests and immigrant communities across the country, while making a difference at the local level.
Government and Politics
Isabelle Greiner
Isabelle is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Isabelle Greiner

