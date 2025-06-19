Black-owned businesses in Gainesville reflect on Juneteenth and resilience

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States and represents economic, social and creative independence for many Black entrepreneurs in Gainesville.

Wayne Head has run his Southern Kitchen restaurant for nearly nine years. He built it on faith, consistency and self-belief.

“I remember starting this — people told me, ‘Oh, he can’t do it, they’re gonna shut him down,’” Head said. “But I stayed consistent, believed in God and kept going.”

That same persistence drives other local businesses. Willie Robinson, owner of Life in a Bottle, began his all-natural juice company after years of selling seafood plates around Gainesville. He turned back to gardening for peace and purpose. One sip of a homemade kale juice became the inspiration for a new chapter.

Willie Robinson, owner of Life in a Bottle LLC, standing in front of his pop-up shop at the Haile Farmers Market holding his products (Courtesy Willie Robinson).

“I told my sister, ‘It’s just like life in a bottle,’” Robinson said. “And it’s been a blessing — I’m 72 and healthier than I’ve been in 30 or 40 years.”

His business reflects a return to ancestral practices, using fresh ingredients to nourish the body and spirit. For Robinson, Juneteenth is more than a celebration — it’s a reminder that health is wealth and food is part of the legacy.

Janis Word, owner of J Ma’s Sunny Delights, also sees her business as a reflection of heritage. Her drinks are made from fresh, all-natural ingredients that echo the traditions of Black farmers and families.

“It’s why I’m sitting here today,” Word said. “We now have that freedom we didn’t have before Juneteenth — and it’s liberating, even in the midst of the storm.”

Word purchases her fruit locally and emphasizes freshness in every product. She said her work is about more than business — it’s about sharing something meaningful.

In June 2021, former President Joe Biden signed a law marking Juneteenth as a federal holiday. For these Gainesville entrepreneurs, the single day isn’t just a time for remembrance, it’s a reminder to keep investing in the Black community year-round. Word says community support is everything.

“Do your homework and expect it not to just jump off every time,” Word said. “Some days are going to be up. Some days are going to be down, but just climb till your dream come true.”

